Rivals250 RB Terrance Gibbs breaks down commitment to the Florida Gators

"Building a relationship with the coaches, it means a lot. It's just a family away from home. It's a really good (relationship). I can come to them, talk to them about anything Monday, Tuesday..any day throughout the week, they will pick up and answer."

"I just felt like it was the perfect time because all the coaches are here and all the coaches are fully behind me with my decision. My parents just felt like it was the right time to come out with my decision," Gibbs told GT and others when asked about his commitment to UF.

The Central Florida native is currently in Gainesville for Friday Night Lights and revealed his decision in a commitment video released by GatorSports.com.

Following a June official visit weekend in Gainesville, Rivals250 running back Terrance Gibbs has announced his highly-anticipated commitment to the University of Florida.

Below is what I said about Gibbs' recruitment in early May for our Gator Gauge: Five 2022 prospects trending up for the Gators article.

"I submitted a Rivals FutureCast prediction in favor of Florida on March 17, so nothing has changed there. Once his official visit is wrapped up, it will not surprise me if Gibbs joins forces with the in-state program shortly thereafter."

All along, the Gators have been planning to sign two running backs in the class of 2022, with Gibbs being near the top of their wish list.

The four-star prospect missed all of the 2020 season due to a torn ACL, but that never prevented Dan Mullen's from making a strong push ever since. He recently climbed seven spots in the running back rankings on Rivals as well, so his stock never dropped.

A product of Winter Park (Fla.) High, Gibbs hails from the same high school that produced Gators Jordan and Ethan Pouncey, as well as Dakota Mitchell.

Labeled as the 14th-ranked running back and 220th-ranked player overall, Gibbs heavily considered additional offers from LSU, Florida State and Tennessee, while additional schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Miami offered prior to his junior year.

When dissecting his sophomore film, Gibbs does a good job of getting north and south and not showing much wasted movement. He makes full use of his size by pumping his legs and breaking through arm tackles as well. This is a power back who makes defenders pay when they square up in one-on-one situations, and that is evident when turning on the highlight reel.

Gibbs isn't a blazer at the position but shows above-average speed for a back of his stature. He picks up steam when going downhill but shows some wiggle when needed to shake a defender in the open field as well. However, it's his ability to break tackles and rack up yardage after contact that really stands out to me.

You also have to take notice of his reliable hands when assisting in passing game, whether that's releasing out of the backfield or splitting out wide. He does a nice job of high-pointing the ball downfield and is patient when operating in the screen game.

With that being said, when you consider Gibbs' mixture of power, athleticism and pass catching ability, it's no surprise he is currently in the Rivals250. If he manufactures a strong senior campaign, there is a good chance he will climb the rankings even more.

"Yes, I'm still going through rehab. The knee is all good, so I'm just waiting for the green light from the doctor," Gibbs said when if he will be ready for the upcoming season.

With Gibbs on board, Florida will now shift its full focus to fellow Rivals250 prospect, Jaylon Glover, who is also at the Swamp this evening.

"They most definitely mentioned to me that they are also going to get a second back," Gibbs said. "Regardless of they do or don't, I still have to came in here, do my job and work as hard as the next man beside me."

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.