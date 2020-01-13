Dan Mullen's staff delivers offer to the son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna
Despite already holding a commitment from Carlos Del Rio, a Rivals250 prospect, Dan Mullen's staff continues to inquire about additional signal-callers in the class of 2021.
One of those prospects is Jalen Kitna, the 17th-ranked pro-style quarterback and the son of former NFL quarterback, Jon Kitna.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news