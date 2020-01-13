News More News
Dan Mullen's staff delivers offer to the son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna

Corey Bender
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Despite already holding a commitment from Carlos Del Rio, a Rivals250 prospect, Dan Mullen's staff continues to inquire about additional signal-callers in the class of 2021.

One of those prospects is Jalen Kitna, the 17th-ranked pro-style quarterback and the son of former NFL quarterback, Jon Kitna.

