News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 10:35:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Dan Mullen's staff makes strong first impression on 2022 four-star tailback

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

For Dan Mullen's staff, it's clear that signing a highly-regarded running back will be a top priority during the 2022 cycle, as a handful of top-100 juniors were awarded offers just this week.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}