Dan Mullen's staff offers the cousin of a former Gator now in the NFL
One of the up-and-coming offensive linemen from the Sunshine State hit the jackpot this past weekend, as he reeled in a coveted offer from the University of Florida.
TJ Shanahan, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman from Orlando (Fla.) Timber Creek, was the recipient of Sunday's pleasant news. Not only did he earn a scholarship offer from the Gators, but it also marked his first Power Five offer and second offer overall.
However, it's been a complete whirlwind every since, as Oregon, South Carolina, UCF and South Florida extended offers this week as well.
