One of the up-and-coming offensive linemen from the Sunshine State hit the jackpot this past weekend, as he reeled in a coveted offer from the University of Florida.

TJ Shanahan, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound freshman from Orlando (Fla.) Timber Creek, was the recipient of Sunday's pleasant news. Not only did he earn a scholarship offer from the Gators, but it also marked his first Power Five offer and second offer overall.

However, it's been a complete whirlwind every since, as Oregon, South Carolina, UCF and South Florida extended offers this week as well.