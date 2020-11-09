GatorsTerritory - Dan Mullen talks recruiting impact of Florida's win over UGA

As expected, a boatload of prospects tuned in for and came away highly impressed by Florida's showing against Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia this past Saturday

A handful of those targets are heavily considering both programs as well, with one being dual-sport star and Rivals250 safety, Terrion Arnold. Momentum and statement victories are key ingredients for a strong presence on the recruiting trail, and UF checks both of those boxes following Saturday's showing in Jacksonville.

“It’s always better than going the other way," Dan Mullen told GatorsTerritory and others on Monday. "You know what, the excitement. You’re hitting up your guys that are committed to come play for you and they’re fired up; they can’t wait to be a part of where the program’s headed, the direction the program’s headed.

"Guys that aren’t committed and all these other guys you recruited are excited about what the future of the program looks like. There is sure something positive around the program."

The Gators hold commitments from 26 prospects in the 2021 class and are equipped with the sixth-ranked recruiting class on Rivals. The aforementioned Arnold, along with the likes of five-star defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye and linebacker Xavian Sorey, are also strong possibilities and could catapult UF's class to new heights before everything is finalized in early February.

UF will host Arkansas and former Gators quarterback, Feleipe Franks, this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST. The Razorbacks are 3-3 on the year after their 24-13 win against Tennessee.

