Highlighting the Gators' official visitors list for this weekend, at least from a ranking perspective, was Phillip Webb, the nation's fourth-ranked outside linebacker.

The Rivals100 prospect has stepped foot in Gainesville in the past, but has been considered somewhat a long shot for several months. However, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound Webb did include the Gators in his final five and then decided to journey back down for an official visit this weekend as well.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear