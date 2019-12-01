News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 15:11:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Dan Mullen, Todd Grantham prioritized LB Phillip Webb during official visit

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Highlighting the Gators' official visitors list for this weekend, at least from a ranking perspective, was Phillip Webb, the nation's fourth-ranked outside linebacker.

The Rivals100 prospect has stepped foot in Gainesville in the past, but has been considered somewhat a long shot for several months. However, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound Webb did include the Gators in his final five and then decided to journey back down for an official visit this weekend as well.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}