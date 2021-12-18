Danos Joins Gators

Napier Welcomes Joe Danos as Director of Player Athletic Development. Florida head coach Billy Napier added Joe Danos to the Gators staff Saturday.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida head football coach Billy Napier announced Saturday that Joe Danos will serve on his staff as director of player athletic development.

A native of New Orleans, he joins the Gators after spending the last nine years working in two different professional sport leagues. Recently he served as the head strength and conditioning coach for Inter Miami Futbol Club in the MLS from 2020-21. Before that, he was a performance manager and strength and conditioning assistant coach for the New York Giants for seven seasons (2013-19).

Danos spent three seasons (2010-12) at Florida State, where he was an assistant strength and conditioning coach and played a key role in the building of the Seminole's 2013 national championship team.Prior to FSU, Danos served on the SMU's strength staff (2007-09), in addition to spending two years as an assistant strength coach at LSU, working with football and several Olympic sports.

An LSU graduate, Danos worked as a student assistant strength & conditioning coach with the Tigers from 2000-2004. He was the USA junior Olympic and national junior weightlifting champion in 1996.Danos is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), and is a certified coach by USA Weightlifting, the national governing body for weightlifting in the United States. He is also member of the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa), the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), and USA Weightlifting.