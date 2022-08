Dante Sanders & Amari Burney on the Mic:

Senior Linebacker Amari Burney checks in at 6-foot-2, 230-pounds from St. Petersburg (FL) Calvary Christian. Redshirt Junior Tight End Dante Zanders checks in at 6-foot-5, 265-Pounds from Boca Raton (FL) Boca Raton. Both players had a chance to answer questions from the media on Saturday.