GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David Reese arrived at Florida a year ago as a defensive back. After appearing in two games and taking a redshirt year he has changed positions to Buck and is striving to find the success his childhood hero did at the same position.

"Khalil Mack. That's my favorite player and that's who I like to try to model my game after," Reese said.

Reese and Mack both hail from Fort Pierce, Fla. and Reese grew up idolizing the now NFL star and watching his growth throughout his career.

“I watched him all throughout high school and college and now the NFL. I used to be the water boy while he was playing."

"I was around maybe eight or nine. I was close with a lot of the guys that he went to school with cause my mom, she taught P.E. there so I was always around the team and around the school and stuff like that."

As Reese grew up and started his career Mack was making a name for himself in college and the NFL. Mack’s success wasn’t something most people predicted though. He played college at Buffalo and was a two-star recruit out of high school.

Reese could tell there was always a potential greatness though.

"His body type would always stand out. He wasn't as developed as he was now but you always could tell he had that drive and like that meaning to be great."

That drive is what led Mack to his success, and now Reese is trying to do the same at Florida. The two keep in touch and Reese tries to soak in as much as he can.

"Yea we talk every now and then,” Reese said. “He had a busy season so I don't always get a chance to talk to him but when we do it's a good conversation."

"Just keep going hard, keep doing what I'm doing, I'm on the right track. Make smart decisions, listen to my parents, stuff like that; always put God first."

Now that Reese is at Buck he has to work extra hard to carve out a spot for himself amongst a crowded position. Louisville grad transfer Jonathan Greenard, Jeremiah Moon, Andrew Chatfield and early enrollee Mohamad Diabate are all at the position and fighting for playing time along with Reese.

Spring practice is vital for a guy like Reese making the transition to a new position and so far he feels great about the switch.

"I love it; it's where my coaches want me to play and I enjoy playing all the positions on the field cause I just love the game but I enjoy playing it," Reese said.

"Last year I was switching around from linebacker to DB to outside linebacker but over the break we had time with the coaches, and like they was asking about our skills and our wants and like expectations for the upcoming year, and I was just saying I like to rush the passer, that's what I love to do and here I am playing BUCK."

So far Reese has taken well to the position. He possesses some experience from playing it sparingly throughout high school and has taken to the system well so far.

"I'm comfortable playing wherever my coaches need me to play. That's the job they need me to do right now so that's what I gotta do."

Reese still has a ways to go before he is ready to take on a lot of reps in a game and be a key contributor, but he has taken to the Buck spot nicely so far.

But what stands out the most is his excitement for the game and drive to be the best he can be, something he learned back when he was nine years old watching Mack.