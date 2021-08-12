David Turner discusses defensive line unit
Heading into the 2020 season, Florida’s defensive line drew admirers from across the county and was projected to be one of the strongest units for the eventual SEC East champions.
After all, the Gators allowed just 102.7 yards on the ground and totaled 49 sacks in 2019, and returned Kyree Campbell and T.J. Slaton.
However, in the words of defensive line coach David Turner, “potential is a fancy word for saying you ain't done it yet,” and UF’s promising D-Line fell flat in 2020.
Florida surrendered more than 170 yards per game on the ground in 2020, good for 69th in the country and 10th in the SEC.
A pair of new faces on the defensive line will be a welcome sight for Gators fans, as Daquan Newkirk and Antonio Valentino Shelton join the unit as transfers from Auburn and Penn State respectively.
With the pair of incoming arrivals and a number of emerging talents, coach Turner spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon about what to expect from many of the players on Florida’s scrutinized defensive line.
DaQuan Newkirk and Antonio Valentino
“Antonio and Daquan, both are unique personalities that bring something. Older guys obviously. Antonio’s played Big Ten ball. Daquan’s played in the SEC. So you’ve got some experienced guys. They played in big-time ball games and big-time atmospheres, they were vital for us. Some of the young guys, instead of being thrust into a starting role, we’re able to be a backup and kind of learn by getting their feet wet and learn as they go."
Gervon Dexter
“Gervon has only played — he played two years of high school and he played some last year. He’s still relatively new to the game. Things are happening that have never happened before to him on the field. The good thing about him is, he’s going to always ask questions. He wants to be good.”
Zachary Carter
"Zach has proven to be a playmaker. Zach's a dependable guy. Zach's consistent. He's consistent in his practice habits. That's what we always talk about, which makes him a consistent player. Zach, obviously he has talent. He can play all three positions across the board and he works at it. The game's important to him."
Princely Umanmielen
“Princely has a lot of ability. Right now Princley is really, the biggest gain he's got, he's got going for him is working with Coach Savage in the weight room; getting hisself bigger, getting himself stronger, on his way to becoming a more complete player. Last year we were able to get him in some third down situations at times, and let him rush the quarterback, but he's got to be a more complete guy.”
Desmond Watson
“He has a lot of potential as do the other freshmen too. You know he's still a work in progress, we got to get his, he's got to get his weight under control. It's been the same from day one; he's got a lot of ability. You're not talking about a guy that's worried about his conditioning. But he's coming along. I've seen some small steps he's made in the last couple of days.”