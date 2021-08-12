David Turner discusses defensive line unit

Heading into the 2020 season, Florida’s defensive line drew admirers from across the county and was projected to be one of the strongest units for the eventual SEC East champions.

After all, the Gators allowed just 102.7 yards on the ground and totaled 49 sacks in 2019, and returned Kyree Campbell and T.J. Slaton.

However, in the words of defensive line coach David Turner, “potential is a fancy word for saying you ain't done it yet,” and UF’s promising D-Line fell flat in 2020.

Florida surrendered more than 170 yards per game on the ground in 2020, good for 69th in the country and 10th in the SEC.

A pair of new faces on the defensive line will be a welcome sight for Gators fans, as Daquan Newkirk and Antonio Valentino Shelton join the unit as transfers from Auburn and Penn State respectively.

With the pair of incoming arrivals and a number of emerging talents, coach Turner spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon about what to expect from many of the players on Florida’s scrutinized defensive line.