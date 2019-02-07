GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A few of Florida's players helped bring back Torrian Gray to Florida, on the other hand, it was a Florida staff member that helped the David Turner link up with Dan Mullen for the third time in his career.

"I actually had one of the guys on staff call me and said coach brought my name up," recounted Florida's new defensive line coach. "I thought he was kidding at first, I really did. And he said ‘No he’s serious. Would you be interested?’ And I said ‘Yes I would.’ Obviously I’ve been with Dan before and the University of Florida is a national brand."

Turner is a coaching veteran. He has spent nearly two decades of his coaching career in the SEC, making stops at Texas A&M, Kentucky, Alabama, Vanderbilt and of course Mississippi State.

Turner coached at MSU on two separate occasions, once from 2007-2009 and another from 2013-2015. During his years with Mullen, the Bulldogs amassed 180 tackles for loss, including 68 sacks. In 2015, MSU set a school record of 98 tackles for a loss. According to Turner, it was those years with Mullen that made his decision to move to Gainesville easier.

“I’ve seen it up close and in person," said Turner of Mullen's style. "I was fortunate when he first got to Mississippi State and kept me and all, so we started to build that relationship. I know what he stands for. I know what type of program he runs. I’ve seen the success. I know he builds guys up. Not just great football players but good young men, and this opportunity was at the right time and the right moment for both of us.”

Although Turner and Mullen have a shared past, Turner is eager to work with Florida's defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham.

“I know Todd’s been successful," said Turner. "I’ve never worked with him. We’ve known each other, we have mutual friends. You kind of follow guys in this profession. As a defensive coach you’re always looking to see who performs at a high level on defense. Todd has been able to do that a number of different places. For me personally and professionally to be apart and get a chance to work with a and be in this defense I’m excited for it.”

When Mullen first arrived in Gainesville, he told reporters he was not bothered with what Florida did last year - so he did not watch film to evaluate his team prior to spring. However, Turner is using film to familiarize himself with the defense.

"I'm looking at it more of the defense and what we're doing," said Turner. "I'm really not looking at in terms of evaluating guys. Some guy makes a play and it sticks out, obviously you see it but I'm more—and I told the guys 'hey everybody's starting with a clean slate.' I have no motives here, I just wanna coach the guys. Guys show up work hard, but I'm gonna help them get better. So I'm looking at it more for just scheme and calls and how we adjust certain things and how we line up."

Turner may not have dived to much into film or had a chance to see his group running the drills, but he understands the Gators' defense is loaded with talent.

“Obviously they won 10 games last year and it’s hard to do that with bad players, especially in this league," said Turner. "I think the talent level is good. You’re always trying to increase your talent level, get out and recruit. I really don’t know. I can’t sit here and judge it based on who Alabama or based on Georgia, whatever. We just got to get the best players we can get, develop them, coach them hard and get them going.”



In the end, the experienced coach is just happy to back in the SEC.

"I remember sitting around with the [UTSA] staff sometimes and we had the age-old argument of what league is the best league," he said. "Is it the SEC? Is it the Big 12? Is it the ACC? I’m still a little biased. I think the SEC from top to bottom is the best league in America.

"The SEC West is probably, everybody thinks is a little better than the SEC East. I’d probably beg to differ now. It’s great to be back in this league. You want to do it at the highest level and obviously the SEC is that league.”



