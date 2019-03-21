GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After defensive line coach Sal Sunseri decided to head to Alabama to join Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide Gators head coach Dan Mullen was in search for his replacement.

A week later he found his guy in current UTSA and former Mississippi State D-line coach David Turner.

"David is a great addition to our coaching staff and the Gators football family," Mullen said in a statement released by the university at the time of the hire. "We spent some time together at Mississippi State and he has produced numerous first-round picks in the NFL over this 30-plus years of coaching.

“Having spent 16 years in the SEC, he understands that this is a line of scrimmage league and our defensive line will continue to play fast, physical and aggressive under his leadership."

Turner has now acclimated himself with his players and through one week of practice the group is taking to their new coach well.

“He’s a great, great guy,” Gators defensive lineman Adam Shuler said of his new position coach. “Great energy. He pushes us. He shows us new technique and new moves every day. He’s a good coach.”

Transitioning to a new position coach can be tricky though. You have to learn new terminology this coach uses opposed to the last, adapt to his style and figure out what he is emphasizing the most. But so far there hasn’t been much turbulence.

"It's been a pretty smooth transition for all of us,” fellow D-lineman Elijah Conliffe said. “He talks. You can be respectful, he yells at you but he yells at you in a way that he’s telling you what to do, what you're doing wrong, how to fix it. And I think as a group, we can all respect that it makes us want to go harder for him."

All coaches have their quirks and things they emphasize the most and Turner is no exception.

"For us, as a D-line, it's been, I guess, our technique,” Conliffe said. “I know coach went back and looked at the season, the clips, and he's seen where we went wrong, and he's trying to, you know, push us to get better.

“He's really helping us a lot, Coach Turner. He’s really drilling the technique. We always going through one step bounces. He’s bringing in new terminology for us, and it’s helping us out.”

Turner has a reputation for being a stickler for great technique by his group and has the resume to back it up. Turner has mentored several NFL players, including 2017 overall No. 1 selection Myles Garrett, 2012 12th overall selection Fletcher Cox, Josh Boyd, Jovan Haye, Kyle Love, Pernell McPhee and Preston Smith.

None of the technique and drilling matters though if the players cannot translate that onto the field, but the Gators defensive line is beginning to learn some ins and outs of what they can do on the field to help them find success.

“He is just teaching us valuable skills that we need in a game,” Malik Langham said. “He is teaching the ends and the tackles like pass rush moves and run blocks that we will be able to go out and play.”

It’s only week two of spring and the group has plenty more installations to go through before spring ends and fall arrives but so far Florida’s D-linemen are digging what Turner has brought to the job.

“He’s a good coach,” defensive end Zach Carter said. “He’s pretty hard on us, but I like his coaching style. I think we’re really buying in. He’s pretty detailed. He takes the time to really explain to us different techniques. I think it shows. The guys are doing good.”