GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After sustaining a knee injury in 2017 and a broken foot in 2018, Gators running back Malik Davis is ready to play football.

“It was pretty tough,” said Davis about being sidelined for the second time in two seasons. “Just mentally I think that was the biggest thing and just staying focused and remembering why I love to play the game and why I love doing what I’m doing. That’s what kept me pushing and driving forward.

“I’m very excited. When you’re out, you kind of see how much you really love the game. I’m really happy to be back out there.”

“I’m excited. I’m excited about his progress," said running backs coach Greg Knox. "He’s healthy. I think his body’s stronger. He’s in great shape, so I’m excited to see what he does as we enter the season.”

Davis adds a different skill set to the running back group. While Dameon Pierce and Lamical Perine might be described as more power backs, Davis' speed and elusiveness provides another weapon for Florida.

“He’s gotten a lot smarter, and he’s playing much faster and he’s playing better," said Knox. "That’s the key for him. The smarter he is, the better player he’ll be. He’s playing without thinking, so he’s playing very fast right now. I like that.”



The redshirt sophomore credits Director of Strength and Conditioning coach Nick Savage for his improvements.

“Just taking care of my body, I would say,” said Davis. “I feel like where I’m at mentally is kind of different than everyone else just because I had two season-ending injuries. I know I can play football, I know I’m good at that. I just try to focus on the things that happen, like two years in a row. I have back-to-back injuries. What I was focused on this camp was just making sure I did everything. I know you can’t prevent everything from happening, but prevent what I can.”

Luckily for Davis, he says things were noticeably different between the first and second team scrimmage.

“I feel like the first scrimmage, it was the first time we were out there without our coaches right there coaching us,” said Davis. “The scrimmage, they kind of let you be free to see what you know. I think the second time around everything was a little bit easier because everyone was comfortable and they knew how to take things in stride, they knew what to expect. The second one was easier and the players were more comfortable.”

If Davis is more comfortable as the season progresses, opposing teams could be in trouble. Before suffering his first season ending injury in 2017, Davis averaged 6.7 yards per carry, toting the rock for 526 yards and two touchdowns.

With a position that has four running backs that could arguably start for SEC teams, Davis says the Gators have the right personnel that can be relied upon.

“We’ve got Perine, me (Davis), Dameon, Iverson. Everyone has a role," said Davis. "With our room, everyone plays their role well. We’ve got great guys in the room, including myself. It’s easy when you’ve got guys that want to win and are all striving to do the same thing.

Davis has had a strong fall camp and with the season lurking around the corner, the Florida native provides a nice change-of-pace type of running back for Dan Mullen and a different dimension to the Florida offense.

“Me, personally, I just want to make sure I’m able to help the team out and stay healthy.”



