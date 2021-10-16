Davis-Price has historic day against Gators defense

The fighting Tigers of Louisiana State University have played more than 1,200 football games. They have had a running back win the Heisman Trophy. They've never had a running back do what Tyrion Davis-Price did on Saturday.

Davis-Price shredded the Florida Gators to the tune of 287 yards — the most any running back has ever gained against the Florida Gators. He averaged eight yards per carry and scored three touchdowns to boot. His yards alone were more than the Tigers had rushed for as a team in any game prior to this season and what made it even more frustrating for Florida fans to watch was the simplicity in which it was able to happen. As a team, the Tigers rushed for 321 yards.

LSU ran a couple of variations of a counter and power and Florida was helpless to stop it. A defensive coaching staff that has been known to make adjustments at halftime was unable to figure out the Tigers scheme or the junior running back.

"We didn't stop the run and make the stops we needed to in the second half when we started to gain momentum," Dan Mullen said after the game. "Every time we'd get that kind of fix to get ourselves out of the hole we kind of couldn't get the stop to get over the hump."

Was it the scheme? Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate gave credit where it was due.

"He does a good job running through tackles," Diabate said. "He’s a big, strong, guy. He can bounce off tackles, run through gaps, he’s patient sitting way behind his blockers before his blockers so when his blockers do get on a man he explodes through that gap. He’s a real patient, strong runner.”

But the junior linebacker wasn't as c complimentary about the game plan or the adjustments made throughout the game. Florida missed tackles, surely, but a lot of the time Davis-Price had a full head of steam and through the defensive front before a linebacker or defensive back was near.

"I just feel like it was a couple yards before anybody had a chance to really hit him, you know," Diabate questioned after the game. That gives you a boost when you have a couple yards and a head start going. I wish it hadn’t been that way."

What about making adjustments? Under Todd Grantham, the Gators defense has had bad quarters or halves but they typically make an adjustment and figure things out.

“I mean we made the adjustments we were given to make," Diabate said before being asked to clarify that some more, responding, " It seemed like they were hitting with a smilier scheme, kind of counter run. We had whoever we had in the box so we had to play it how we played it.”

At the end of the day, the Gators' defense was gashed. They didn't have an answer for LSU and Diabate, when he was asked directly about the scheme and the coaching staff making adjustments, quietly and respectfully pointed a finger.

“Honestly I don’t know," he began. "That’s not my decision to make. I don’t look into those things. I’m like a soldier. When the general tells me where to shoot I shoot. I don’t really ask too many questions. That’s y’all’s job.”

When head coach Dan Mullen was asked about the defense he balked.

"We've got to go back, we'll evaluate," he said frequently in his postgame press conference. "Played some solid defense at times this year and obviously didn't in the second half of the game today."

Would Mullen make a move and change defensive coordinators? Don't hold your breath.

"Nothing changes my perspective on anything. We're always evaluating things throughout the course of the season in everything we do. It's a long season," Mullen said. "We're in the middle point of the season here going into our bye week. Like I said, I'll evaluate what we did well, what we did poorly. We'll go look at the film and see how we can improve it for two weeks from now."



