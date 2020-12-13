Gators commit and new Rivals250 member, Donovan McMillon, made the trip down to Gainesville for UF's final regular season game of the year and it was the first time seeing the Gators play in person as well.

The versatile athlete enjoyed every moment of being able to watch his future team but slipped on his recruiting cap while in town as well.

GatorsTerritory caught up with McMillon after the game to see how his experience was, who he is recruiting on behalf of the Gators and more.