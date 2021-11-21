DB Jamarrien Burt decommits from the Florida Gators
The University of Florida have lost its first commitment following Sunday's firing of head coach Dan Mullen.
Jamarrien Burt, a three-star defensive back from Ocala (Fla.) Forrest, says his recruitment is now officially open. The 2022 prospect committed to the Gators over the summer following a camp session and is the 56th-ranked cornerback on Rivals. He was most recently in attendance for the Samford game.
"Due to difficulties and Florida's coaching staff, I will be the opening back up my recruitment," Burt tweeted on Sunday.
This is what Burt told Gators Territory last week when about his commitment status and the uncertainity in Gainesville.
“I kind of see they’re having a rough time,” Burt said. “But I’m solid, and I’m going to stay. I know we can make it better next year.”
The Marion County native previously said that Georgia, Mississippi State, Marshall and Penn State are some of the schools still in communication with him.
With Burt now back on the market, the Gators hold commitments from 12 prospects in the class of 2022.
