DB Jamarrien Burt decommits from the Florida Gators

The University of Florida have lost its first commitment following Sunday's firing of head coach Dan Mullen.

Jamarrien Burt, a three-star defensive back from Ocala (Fla.) Forrest, says his recruitment is now officially open. The 2022 prospect committed to the Gators over the summer following a camp session and is the 56th-ranked cornerback on Rivals. He was most recently in attendance for the Samford game.

"Due to difficulties and Florida's coaching staff, I will be the opening back up my recruitment," Burt tweeted on Sunday.

