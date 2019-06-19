BRADENTON, Fla. -- There has not been a whole lot of drama surrounding the recruitment of Rashad Torrence, a native of Marietta, Georgia who is labeled as Rivals' 19th-ranked safety.

The four-star prospect is not only committed to the University of Florida, but has journeyed down to the Swamp four times in 2019 let alone, including for one of the Elite One Day camps earlier this month.