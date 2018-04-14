GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Antonneous Clayton has been one of the defensive standouts throughout the first spring under Dan Mullen. He has manufactured good performances in the scrimmages, and that continued in the Orange and Blue Game by notching back-to-back sacks.

“Man, I don’t know,” Clayton said jokingly. “I just go out there and just play.

“I’m just making plays and trying to make a name for myself.”

Clayton will look to continue improving throughout the summer, saying he just wants to get bigger and build more endurance.

“Me? Right now, the weight room and trying to build my stamina so I can go more and more and more,” Clayton said. “Today I was able to run plays down. Like before, I would just get off my block, and I just played my block.

"Now, I’m able to get off my block… you know today they threw the bubble screen and I was able to run that down. I’m already strong, but there’s no reason not to get stronger.”

In the video above, Clayton talks about his feel for the defense, how important it is to have former players back on campus, what working with new d-line coach Sal Sunseri has been like, and much more.