Dan Mullen's played host to a stable of blue-chip prospects for Saturday's shutout victory against Vanderbilt, including Rivals250 standouts Jaylan Knighton, Donell Harris and Jo'quavious Marks.

Much of the weekend buzz was soaked up by those currently still on the market, and understandably so. However, several UF commits made pit stops in Gainesville as well, with one being Antwaun Powell.

