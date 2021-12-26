DE Schedules Florida Official Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jayson JenkinsDefensive Line6-foot-6, 260-PoundsLawrenceville (NJ)Notre Dame2022"To answer your questions, I think the staff at UF is a very good group of coaches that fit very well in what I'm loo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news