Trey Dean III has a new number, position and attitude in 2020.

After spending his first two seasons at cornerback and nickel, the junior defensive back is now wearing No. 0 and playing safety in Florida’s secondary. He made the switch in fall camp and senior Donovan Stiner likes what he’s seen from Dean.

“What stands out the most is his maturity,” Stiner said.

UF safeties coach Ron English echoed that comment, saying that Dean is more mature because he’s been humbled. He even referenced a Rudyard Kipling poem when discussing Dean.

“Victory and defeat, it’s just a perception and an illusion because it's all short-lived. Treat those two imposters just the same,” English said. “What really has improved about Trey Dean is managing his ego. He finally has learned and matured in the sense that he is really not arrogant like he was before.

“I think we all know when you’re arrogant you miss stuff and you don’t grow as quickly as you should if you were more humble. That’s one of the biggest things he’s doing. He’s growing exponentially because he’s listening, which he didn’t always do. And he’s matured and he’s humble. So I’m really proud of him and I’m really pleased.”

English dismissed the suggestion Dean was hesitant to move to safety, but rather that he was overly cocky to compensate for a lack of confidence. Dean no longer acts like he has “all the answers” according to English, which is evident in the position meetings.

“He is really focused on learning everything and he asks questions to all of us,” Stiner said. “We all try to help him and do what we can just to make sure he is where he wants to be, and that is someone who can play different positions.

“Being able to take his mistakes from the film room and listen to what coach English has to say, and then go on the practice field, fix his mistakes. … Trey is a real competitor. He is doing a real good job of just being versatile and learning different things.”

Dean also bulked up in the offseason, with Stiner joking that he may be eating the weights instead of lifting them. In addition to his new attitude, his added strength will also help him play the position.

“He's cut up now. Trey, he’s jacked up, he looks pretty good,” English said. “He’s getting more comfortable. He had his best scrimmage in the last scrimmage. I was really pleased with it. His tackling has improved, his physicality has improved, his technique has improved, so I’m pleased.

“Trey’s gonna have a big year. I really think that, I really believe that in my heart and I really like the way he’s coming on.”