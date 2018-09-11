GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Losing Marco Wilson is a big blow for the Gators. The talented cornerback tore his ACL on Saturday against Kentucky and is now out for the remainder of the season.

“It’s a very tough loss," said sophomore cornerback CJ Henderson. I’m praying for my brother to come back, a speedy recovery. We’ve got guys behind him I hope are going to step up.”

Henderson and Wilson both arrived in Gainesville in the summer of 2017. Henderson and Wilson's personalities balanced each other well in the secondary - Wilson the vocal leader, while Henderson the quiet work horse. With Wilson out, Henderson will now be asked to step up as a leader in the secondary group as just a sophomore.

"I always felt like [a leader].. I feel like I lead by example," said Henderson, "and the guys behind me are going to follow through.”

The secondary unit is very young and not deep. In addition to Wilson, safety Quincy Lenton is out for the season after having surgery on his Achilles, while Florida will be without Shawn Davis on Saturday due to injury as well.

The injuries do hurt the unit but the group saw his numbers depleted this offseason for other reasons as well. Dan Mullen expected to have two of his 2018 signees contribute to the depth but neither Randy Russell or Justin Watkins can contribute - Russell due to medical reasons, while Watkins was dismissed after a recent arrest.

“We’re fine. Everybody has issues. Everybody has problems," said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham about the numbers at safety and corner. "Our solutions are the way we practiced today. I think our guys did a solid job with it, continue to develop. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us on that. To use that is never going to happen. I mean, the guys who are there, available are going to play. They’re going to play their tails off and execute, and we’re going to find a way to be productive.”

Although the Gators are lacking bodies in that group, Florida head coach Dan Mullen and his defensive staff are not changing how they run their defense.

"What we’re going to do is, next guy’s got to step up and play," said Mullen. "You’ve got Brian Edwards, you’ve got Trey Dean are the guys who are going to have to step up and do that right now moving forward for us.

“I don’t want to do that with Todd," added Florida's head coach. "We’re not going to handcuff that with one of those guys until one of those guys prove they can’t do it. We’re going to go next guy up and you gotta go perform at our level that we expect you to perform.”

Mullen even suggested looking to his offensive roster to see if there could be guys that could move to defensive back if the need rises - remember Iverson Clement did rotate in with the safeties during fall camp and did play the position in high school.

However, before going that direction, all eyes will be on Trey Dean. The former four-star prospect was a big recruiting win for the Gators in December and has been one of the freshmen to constantly impress during practice sessions.

“He’s growing fast," said Henderson. "He’s not acting like a freshman any more. He’s learning the plays and he knows what he’s got to do.”

"Lengthy, aggressive, and very fast; he fits right in," Chauncey Gardner-Johnson said about the freshman corner. "He came in early, so he has been around the guys for almost a year and he knew what to expect when he got in. He made plays and he held his own out there. Whatever happens he is getting prepared for this week and is ready to play the whole game."

Dean had the benefit of enrolling in the spring and has taken every opportunity given since his arrival.

"The lack of depth we have at that position certainly has helped him accelerate his role to get ready," said Mullen. "He was a two on Day 1, and so to me, ones and twos need to at some point be interchangeable. So when you show up and your kind of forced into this position where you'd love guys to have time to develop, but when you're at a position where you're short, there is no choice and you have to develop, you often see that accelerate their growth, and he's done a good job at doing that."

According to wide receiver Trevon Grimes, his ability to go in on Saturday and perform well is not shocking, since Dean is often one of the last ones off the practice field.

"He's one of the most hardworking cornerbacks I've ever went against," said Grimes. "Everyday he's out here till everyone leaves.

"Just going against him has made me better, I've made him better and we compete every day. I think we've probably gotten into scrapples over 10 times but that's just all love and he's getting me better, I'm getting him better so I feel like he's gonna shock everybody with how talented he is."





