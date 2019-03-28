Gators scrimmage notes: Defensive line controls trenches
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida football held its first scrimmage of the spring on Thursday before the staff takes a few days off to spend time with their children on spring break. Gators Territory was...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news