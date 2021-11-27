Defense, Richardson power Gators past FSU and into bowl eligibility

More than the quarterback selections, play-calling and the missed tackles, the biggest criticism of Florida’s disappointing season was its lack of intensity.

Opposing coaches called the Gators soft and the Gators looked disinterested and uninspired throughout much of the 2021 campaign. And although it took a mass exodus from the UF coaching staff and a fierce in-state rival, Florida’s intensity not only returned in a 24-21 victory over Florida State Saturday afternoon.

Unsportsmanlike conduct flags flew like confetti in a fiery first half, Dameon Pierce finished a dominant run with a helmetless lunge for the endzone, and the Gators outwilled FSU through a sloppy, defensive start to claim their third-straight victory over the Seminoles and secure bowl eligibility.

After a week of strong rumors that freshman Anthony Richardson would start at quarterback for the Gators, interim head coach Greg Knox opted for experience and inserted Emory Jones under center to open the game. The Gators converted two thirds downs on their opening series, the second of which found Jacob Copeland across mid-field.

A false start penalty seemed to doom the Florida drive, but Jones found a wide-open Kemore Gamble for a 49-yard touchdown to put the Gators up 7-0.

Florida’s defense remained dominant after largely shutting down Missouri last weekend, forcing two punts on the first two series and allowing just 17 combined yards. The Gators would struggle to find sustained offensive success after their opening drive touchdown as well, with Crawshaw booting away their next two possessions.

Rashad Torrence stepped up for the Gator defense and set up UF with great position, hauling in an interception on 3rd and 7 to place the ball just outside the red zone. But on the final play of the first quarter, Jones gave the ball right back to the ‘Noles offense with an interception in kind. The turnover concerns that saw Jones lose the starting position midway through the season — the junior leads the conference in interceptions — resurfaced in the second quarter Saturday as Jones threw two more interceptions.

After crossing midfield, Jones faced pressure up the middle and threw his second pick of the game into the arms of Kalen DeRoach. FSU took advantage of the strong field position and drove quickly down the field to tie the game at seven. The Gators had another seemingly golden opportunity to regain their lead at the end of the first half, but an errant Jones throw was picked off in the endzone.

FSU ran out the clock, and despite outgaining the ‘Noles by more than 80 yards in the first half the scoreboard remained gridlocked.

Jones’ third interception was his final action of the afternoon, as the promising Richardson took over the reins out of the locker room and inspired the Gators to immediate offensive success. The freshman quarterback inherited great field position after a targeting call on a Xzavier Henderson punt return, and Chris Howard knocked through a field goal to give UF a 10-7 lead.

The Gator offense would benefit from even better position to extend their lead to 17-7, as a booming Crawshaw punt sailed over the head of FSU returner Ontaria Wilson. A backtracking Wilson muffed the punt, which was recovered by UF inside the Seminole 30. Richardson survived a first down sack, finding Malik Davis for a 22-yard completion and later a bobbling completion to Shorter for a UF touchdown.

Dameon Pierce would rush into the endzone untouched for the Gators to take a commanding 24-7 lead, and although FSU would score two more touchdowns to pull within three in the final stages of the game, the Gators recovered a late game onside kick to ice the game.

The Gators will await their fate in the bowl selection lottery coming up soon and should play their final game of the season in late December.