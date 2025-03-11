Defensive Tackle Donivan Moore Breaks Down Recruiting

One of the top overall players, regardless of position for 2027, checks in from Bessemer (AL) Hueytown High School, and his name is Donivan Moore. He talked about schools he is interested in, the timeline for his decision, who will help make his choice, the Gators, and his game.

Donivan Moore

Defensive Tackle •6'4" | 280 lbs

Class of 2027 @ Hueytown | Bessemer, AL

Donivan Moore 2027 Defensive Tackle

"But other than the Gators, I'm considering Auburn, Tennessee, and a few more schools."

"I haven't picked a public timeline decision, but it'll probably be summer going into my senior year."

"My parents, coaches, and trainer would help me with my decision."

"Overall thoughts: I feel perfect about the gators. You know I feel comfortable with Coach Chatman coaching me and getting me to the next level."

"I would describe my game as patience and confidence. What I do great is pressure and splitting double teams, and what I do away from the game is being a better teammate and helping around the school and community."