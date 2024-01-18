Defensive Tackle Loves Florida Staff - Ready for Unofficial Visit





Sterling Sanders checks in at 6-foot-5, 300-pounds from Blythewood (SC). Sanders will make an unofficial visit with the Gators on February 3rd.





Sterling Sanders DT 6-foot-5, 300-pounds Blythewood (SC)





"I love the direction that Coach Napier has the program heading in. I absolutely love the staff; they have treated me like family from day 1 of the process. I know Florida has a rich winning tradition."





"I am excited to be back on campus and see all the facilities that I didn't see last time when I was there in September. I am looking forward to it."





"I am a very physical defensive lineman. I am also a versatile defensive lineman. I can play all across the defensive line in many positions. Things I need to improve on are working on my footwork and getting more sacks for my team. I had a lot of quarterback pressures this past season. Since our school's all-time leading sack leader has graduated, I'd like my pressures to turn into sacks this season."





"My coaches say I am a very likable person and that I bring leadership to every locker room."