GatorsTerritory - Del Rio discusses Florida's recent QB addition, remains locked in with UF

Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

Earlier this week, Florida's coaching staff added the second quarterback of their 2021 class when they received a commitment from Lone Star State rising senior Jalen Kitna.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as UF explored the option of taking on two signal callers in the previous cycle, and had dished out an offer to Kitna several months after Carlos Del Rio committed to the program.

While some fans may have been caught off guard by Tuesday's announcement, that wasn't the case for Del Rio.

The four-star recruit, who teamed up with the Gators in July 2019, actually spoke with quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson beforehand about the possibility of another QB joining the fold.

"It wasn't really a reaction," Del Rio told GatorsTerritory. "Coach Johnson already talked to me about it. He told me that one of the quarterbacks that was already there had transferred, so they had to take another one to have four once I get there.