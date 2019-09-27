It was hardly a surprise when Peach State signal caller Carlos Del Rio rewarded Dan Mullen and company with a commitment a couple of months ago.

Del Rio had multiple visits to UF under his belt this year, and put together a strong outing at the program's Friday Night Lights event shortly before he announced his decision.

The Rivals250 quarterback has been a member of Florida's 2021 class since late July, but recently made his way back to Gainesville.

After being in the stands for the team's SEC home opener against Tennessee, Del Rio spoke about venturing down to the Swamp for the first time as a Gators pledge.