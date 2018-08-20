GAINESVILLE, Fla.- One year ago Jean Delance made the decision to transfer from Texas to Florida.

“The SEC," said Delance about why he chose to transfer to UF. "I feel like it could have been a good home for me. I felt like the tackle position was wide open and had great competition. But also the team was a good team. This team is still going to be a good team. I just feel like this is home.”

The move was filled with change. Delance, who has run with the twos and threes at right tackle this fall, has adjusted well to the change of position.

"It’s a change from left tackle; I’ve been a left tackle my entire college career. But it’s going good, trying to get used to it," he said. "“Just the feet. The quickness coming off the edge of the right side [is a bit different]. It’s been a good transition.”

However, the biggest transition is playing for a new staff. Delance transferred to Florida when Jim McElwain and his staff were in charge but now the lineman will play for another man, Dan Mullen.

“I like him a lot," said Delance about Mullen. "He’s mainly a players’ guy. He’s going to be very honest. He’s brutally honest. That’s what I like about his program; it’s brutally honest. But, so far, he’s telling us the truth. He believes in us, which is something that goes a long way with players. We put our faith back in him and we’re giving him production and he’s giving us all that he can give us.”

Although Mullen is a new face, he is not a new face to Delance. The Gators head coach and his staff recruited the former Texas lineman when he was in high school.

“It wasn’t anything like ‘Oh, I don’t know this guy.’ It was kind of easy just to transfer," said Delance. "I hit [Hevesy] up and talked to him before he even got here, before I had even seen him. So it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. It was easy.”

According to Delance, he is happy to reconnect with Hevesy, since his coaching style is exactly the style that will help him move to the next level.

“ If you want to go to the league, this is the guy that you want to be coached by, work with and talk to all the time," said Delance. "Because he’s going to get you prepared for the next level. He’s focused on the now, but at the same time, he’s building stages for you to get prepared for the next level. So that’s good.”

DeLance, like himself, many of the lineman have bought into Hevesy's way of coaching.

"Most of the guys have bought into it so far, so it’s working out good," said DeLance. “The offensive line has had a lot of good progress. We’ve been growing as a unit. So far, we’re just trying to gain depth and get a lot of guys who got experience, put them up there and pick up the young guys.



