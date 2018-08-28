The Gators' linebacker unit has plenty of depth, and it may be needed during the team’s season-opener vs. Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Starting middle linebacker David Reese, who has been a starter since his freshman season, is questionable for the game with an ankle injury, which opens the door for others to play a more significant role on defense.

If Reese is unable to go or plays limited snaps, Rayshad Jackson and Kylan Johnson are next in line to assume the starting linebacker spot.

Normally, the loss of a team's starting linebacker, especially one with Reese’s ability, would be a devastating loss. However, the depth at the position and the quality of players make it a more manageable situation.

The linebackers have doubled in size from a year ago, and have elevated the competition level among the players at the position.

“We’re really young there in that area,” said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. “All of those guys have flashed at times. It’s just a matter of us developing the consistency we need to be the kind of defense we want to be.

“It helps people overall in the linebacker group, because we have depth now so if I get tired now I can just put in a freshman."

Jackson, a 6-foot, 236-pound redshirt junior from Miami, saw limited action in 2017, playing mostly special teams and recording 14 tackles on the year.

Kylan Johnson is listed as Vosean Joseph’s backup at right-side middle linebacker spot, but could also be moved into the hole potentially left vacant if Reese is unable to go.

Johnson saw significant playing time as freshman in 2016, starting six games, including the final five, and recorded 39 tackles. His playing time dropped last season as he battled injuries all season long and only appeared in seven contests.

Johnson came into the program as a safety, but Grantham said he has been playing more of the money position as of late.

The Gators defense will have plenty to learn this week in preparation for Charleston Southern’s triple-option offense.

"(It’s) something we don't really see that much so it's a lot of, you know, we gotta' get in the film room, we gotta' really watch and know what we got coming since they kinda' do like a three-way option thing so like we just gotta' know where to be at," Johnson said.

“It’s different, it’s new,” Jackson added. "But knowing the team, we can adapt to an offense like that.”

