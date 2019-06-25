News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-25 20:14:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators commit Derek Wingo impresses at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge

Jacquie Franciulli • GatorsTerritory
@JacquieFran_
Staff

Derek Wingo had himself a day at the Rivals 5-star Challenge on Tuesday.

The Gators took home the linebacker MVP awards after the event. Check out clips of his day above.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}