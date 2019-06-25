Gators commit Derek Wingo impresses at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge
#Florida #Gators commit Derek Wingo won the linebacker MVP award at the #RivalsChallenge . Check out two of his best plays...and let us know, which one is the best INT + FlipSZN ? @DerekWingo @rivalsmike @Cassidy_Rob @Corey_Bender @GatorsTerritory pic.twitter.com/N5vrGa8QmX— Rivals (@Rivals) June 26, 2019
Derek Wingo had himself a day at the Rivals 5-star Challenge on Tuesday.
The Gators took home the linebacker MVP awards after the event. Check out clips of his day above.