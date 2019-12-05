Multiple UF coaches, including Dan Mullen himself, made an appearance at St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday, and according to Derek's mother, Carrieann Wingo, the Gators knocked it out of the park with their presentation.

Not only was the 2020 prospect elevated to five-star status on Rivals, but he also experienced his first visit of the contact period. Coaches are in the midst of conducting in-home visits with several commits and top targets, but also permitted to have face-to-face contact when opting to drop by high schools instead.

It has been a week to remember for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas star and Rivals' third-ranked inside linebacker, Derek Wingo .

"We met with staff (on Tuesday) for quite sometime and it was absolutely amazing," Wingo's mother told GatorsTerritory .

"We could not be more confident as parents that Derek has absolutely made the right choice, and with every conversation and every meeting, that is validated more and more."

Wingo, who is committed to play in next month's prestigious All-American Bowl, is gearing up to spend multiple days in Gainesville as well. His official visit kicks into gear roughly 24 hours from now, and will mark the start of a jam-packed three-week stretch that includes another Class 7A state championship game as well.

"Derek's official will start on Friday, in which we will all attend, including his sister and best friend who lives in Texas and will be flying in," Wingo's mother added. "We are extremely excited to have a fantastic time on his official, win a state championship the following week, and then sign on the dotted line the following week making it all official.

"Grantham and the crew will be making an additional visit next week."

Through 13 games for the undefeated Raiders, Wingo has logged 52 tackles (42 solo), 14 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

Labeled as the 19th-ranked player regardless of position, Wingo previously earned additional offers from Penn State, which he was previously committed to, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Auburn among many others.

"Linebackers don't come more athletic than the hyper-nimble Wingo, a middle linebacker with a gymnast's agility. He's as versatile a defender as there is in this class and can seemingly do it all.

"The Florida commit is the leader of one of the best high school defenses in the country and has long proven his game holds up against top-flight competition. His combination of size and quickness is extremely rare." -- Rob Cassidy, Florida Recruiting Analyst

