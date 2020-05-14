OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

NFL games could be coming to The Swamp in 2020.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida will accommodate out-of-state pro teams who aren’t able to play in their own state due to COVID-19. Appearing Thursday morning on Fox & Friends, DeSantis said Ben Hill Griffin Stadium would be able to host NFL games if need be.

“And just so everyone knows, I've already spoken with some of our colleges, like University of Florida,” DeSantis said. “They've got a great football stadium, The Swamp, that's not used on Sundays. So if an NFL team needs a place to land we could work that out, too.”

Those comments came after a conversation with Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin, who spoke to DeSantis on Wednesday. In addition to NFL games, Stricklin told him UF would welcome pro baseball and basketball teams in need of a place to play.

"Our priority is the well-being of Gator students-athletes, staff, and fans, and we are working toward the day when we can once again engage with those groups safely on campus,” Stricklin said in a statement Thursday. “Following Governor DeSantis’ comments yesterday inviting pro teams to participate in our state, I reached out to remind him that UF and Gainesville have world class health care facilities, an iconic football stadium, a state of the art basketball arena and a brand new baseball ballpark within two hours of cities with professional franchises. We’ve been receiving excellent guidance from our state and health care officials, and when those groups believe it is safe to host college and pro sporting events in Florida, we will be prepared to do so.”

SEC Presidents will vote on May 22 whether to bring players back to campus June 1 or June 15, according to LSU Executive Deputy Director of Athletics, Verge Ausberry.