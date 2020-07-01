Senior outfielder Austin Langworthy has played his last game at Florida.

The left-handed hitting outfielder joined the Detroit Tigers as an undrafted free agent Wednesday. He becomes the second free-agent signing for the Gators after Brady Smith inked with the Texas Rangers last month.

Langworthy was a four-year starter at UF. During his shortened senior season, he struggled a bit at the plate with a .246 batting average.

Langworthy finished 2020 with 17 hits and five extra base hits, driving in eight runs. He homered against Marshall in the series finale along with two singles, three RBIs and a walk.

During his junior year, Langworthy was one of the most productive hitters in Florida’s lineup. His batting average for the season was .238, hitting 12 doubles, 10 home runs, 43 RBIs and a .860 OPS. He was named to the NCAA Lubbock All-Regional Team.

Langworthy had a productive season as a sophomore, batting .290 with 10 doubles, four homers and a .807 OPS. He also hit the walk-off home run in extra innings against Auburn to send the Gators back to the College World Series.

Langworthy started in 53 games in 2017, the most by a true freshman. He batted .238 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 26 RBIs. He was named Second Team All-American on Perfect Game and made the College World Series All-Tournament Team.

Before arriving on campus, Langworthy was the 133rd ranked recruit in the class of 2016. He was also drafted in the 31st round by the Cincinnati Reds, but decided to honor his commitment and attend UF.