Dexter Sr., Torrence Collect Outland Trophy Watch List Honors

The award is given to the nation's best interior lineman in college football.

DALLAS - The Gators duo of Gervon Dexter Sr. and O'Cyrus Torrence continue to collect preseason honors as they were both named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday.

Torrence collects another preseason nod as he was named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele, Sporting News and Walter Camp. A native of Greensburg, La., he has earned preseason All-SEC honors by Athlon, Phil Steele, and media at SEC Media Days. A transfer from Louisiana, he was Shaun Alexander Freshman All-American and a two-time Joe Moore Award Semifinalist. The 2021 First Team All-Sun Belt selection, Torrence helped the Ragin' Cajuns offense ranked tied 10th nationally and first in the Sun Belt in rushing touchdowns (34), tied 18th in the country in total touchdowns (58), conference leaders and tied 23rd nationally in first downs (313).

Dexter Sr. was also named a Preseason All-American by Sporting News and Walter Camp along with preseason All-SEC by Athlon, Phil Steele, and from the media at SEC Media Days. He started nine games and appeared in all 13 while ranking fifth in tackles with 51. The junior had 12 multi-tackle performances, including two games with nine vs. Alabama and UCF. He finished ranking second on the team with seven quarterback hurries.

The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's best interior lineman, will be announced on Dec. 8.

2022 Florida Football Watch List:

Award Player

Maxwell Award Anthony Richardson

Doak Walker Award Nay'Quan Wright

Rimington Trophy Kingsley Eguakun

Butkus Award Ventrell Miller

Outland Trophy Gervon Dexter Sr.

Outland Trophy O'Cyrus Torrence

Florida Football Outland Trophy History:

Year Name (Result)

1970 Jack Youngblood (Finalist)

1988 David Williams (Semifinalist)

1995 Jason Odom (Finalist)

1996 Jeff Mitchell (Semifinalist)

1996 Donnie Young (Semifinalist)