Talitha Diggs and Jasmine Moore are named to The Bowerman Women’s Indoor Post-Conference Championship Watch List

GAINESVILLE, Florida Gator Track and Field athletes Talitha Diggs and Jasmine Moore were named to The Bowerman Women's Indoor Post-Conference Championships Watch List update, by the USTFCCCA.

Talitha Diggs continued her incredible season on the track this past weekend, earning All-SEC First Team honors for her historic and record-breaking gold medal performance in the 400m at the SEC Indoor Championships. In the 400m finals, Diggs raced to first place and the record books, finishing with a time of 50.15, setting a new American record in the event. The previous record was set earlier that day at the Big 12 Indoor Championships by Rhasidat Adeleke of Texas (50.33). The preceeding record was set in 2018 by Kendall Ellis of USC (50.34).

Jasmine Moore has experienced an extraordinary season as well. At the SEC Indoor Championships, Moore continued her unparalleled success winning gold medals in both the triple jump (14.09m/46'2.75") and long jump (6.91m/22'8"). She is undefeated at SEC Championships in the events since she became a Gator and has won the last five SEC triple jump championships.

The Gators conclude their 2023 indoor campaign on March 10-11 when they travel to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

THE BOWERMAN 2023 Women's Watch List -- Update #2, March 1

Rhasidat Adeleke, Texas (Sprints)

Julien Alfred, Texas (Sprints)

Talitha Diggs, Florida (Sprints)

Lamara Distin, Texas A&M (Jumps)

Jasmine Moore, Florida (Jumps)

Favour Ofili, LSU (Sprints)

Masai Russell, Kentucky (Sprints/Hurdles)

Katelyn Tuohy, NC State (Mid-Distance/Distance)

Jorinde van Klinken, Oregon (Throws)

Britton Wilson, Arkansas (Sprints)