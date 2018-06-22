No football player is without flaws. The Florida quarterbacks is one unit that looks to improve during this offseason ahead of the upcoming campaign. Each Gators sign caller has their strengths, but all of them still have holes in their games that could use some improvement before the season kicks off in September Charleston Southern.

Here is a closer look at the group:

Feleipe Franks

Franks has all of the physical skills and talent you could ask for. He has NFL size at 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, and a cannon of an arm to boot.

The issues with Franks are mostly mental. So far in his career he has struggled with reading defenses, making the right decisions, pocket awareness, and throwing with anticipation.

Physically he is incredibly gifted, but he needs to improve on his release and intermediate throws.

We saw all of those issues last season. He struggled to figure things out, and the game seemed lost to him at times on the field. He was very inconsistent to say the least.

Fortunately, Mullen’s system is much simpler and quarterback friendly - this should help. We saw throughout spring Franks make some plays, but we also saw that inconsistency that has plagued him throughout his career.

He has been working throughout this offseason with his teammates, especially wide receiver, Van Jefferson, trying to build chemistry and more familiarity with the offense.

According to multiple reports he has put in a lot of work this summer and has shown growth.

Franks is presumed by many to be the starter as of right now, but the jury is still out on how much his mental game has improved, and that is the key for Franks and really any quarterback.