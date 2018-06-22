Dissecting Florida's quarterbacks
No football player is without flaws. The Florida quarterbacks is one unit that looks to improve during this offseason ahead of the upcoming campaign. Each Gators sign caller has their strengths, but all of them still have holes in their games that could use some improvement before the season kicks off in September Charleston Southern.
Here is a closer look at the group:
Feleipe Franks
Franks has all of the physical skills and talent you could ask for. He has NFL size at 6-foot-5, 227 pounds, and a cannon of an arm to boot.
The issues with Franks are mostly mental. So far in his career he has struggled with reading defenses, making the right decisions, pocket awareness, and throwing with anticipation.
Physically he is incredibly gifted, but he needs to improve on his release and intermediate throws.
We saw all of those issues last season. He struggled to figure things out, and the game seemed lost to him at times on the field. He was very inconsistent to say the least.
Fortunately, Mullen’s system is much simpler and quarterback friendly - this should help. We saw throughout spring Franks make some plays, but we also saw that inconsistency that has plagued him throughout his career.
He has been working throughout this offseason with his teammates, especially wide receiver, Van Jefferson, trying to build chemistry and more familiarity with the offense.
According to multiple reports he has put in a lot of work this summer and has shown growth.
Franks is presumed by many to be the starter as of right now, but the jury is still out on how much his mental game has improved, and that is the key for Franks and really any quarterback.
Kyle Trask
Trask is not as physically gifted as Franks. He is not incredibly athletic and is not as good of a runner as Emory Jones or Franks.
Athleticism is a hard thing to improve upon. You either are or you are not most of the time, however, there are drills and workouts you can do to improve on it.
His biggest issues are: accuracy, footwork, pocket awareness, and his deep ball.
In the spring game we saw him take multiple sacks. He lacked a feel for the pocket and the offense paid for it.
When a quarterback drops back he has to have this sixth sense to feel pressure around him - this comes with experience. But if Trask wants to really solidify himself, he needs to get a better feel for what is going on around him.
His footwork is something he knows he needs to improve on. It goes hand and hand with accuracy at times as well. If his feet are not in a good position and set, the ball will float on him.
His accuracy is not off completely, but if he can fix his footwork his accuracy will be much better.
Finally, his deep ball is simply not there. I do not think he absolutely needs a great deep ball, but it never hurts to have it in your arsenal.
Emory Jones
Jones is the prototypical quarterback Mullen wants. He is a dynamic runner; the most athletically gifted; and is assumed to be the QB of the future in Gainesville.
In his first spring, we saw what one might expect from a true freshman, a raw quarterback just out of high school that is a ways away from being ready.
Throughout spring ball he struggled with accuracy. His mental game is not up to par yet either, and he needs to improve his body.
On the bright side, this is expected, and he is also in good hands with strength coach Nick Savage. The Peach State native has also taken huge efforts to work on his body and technique during the offseason - impressing many on the staff.
He is simply a raw quarterback.
Jones is not expected to start, but could see time in packages throughout the beginning of the season.
If he shows enough improvement in his accuracy and can take the hits, we could see him much more involved as the season goes on.