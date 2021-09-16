As week three of College Football arrives, the No. 11 Florida Gators will take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in an SEC showdown for the ages.

The Gators will have no shortage of recruiting talent on campus as UF will play host to over 35-plus Rivals250 prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes.

As we noted several times, the Gators will not be hosting any official visitors in preparation for the game.

In case you missed it, check out Corey and I's Fact and Fiction on the visitor's list ahead of the SEC slugfest.

With that said, let us dive right into the laundry list of prospects set to be in Gainesville this weekend.