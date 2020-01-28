Even though he will be free to go to any schools that recruit him this year, Black remains laser-focused on donning the Orange and Blue at the next level.

Black, who is now considered a member of the 2021 cycle, ended up taking the JUCO route after announcing several months ago that he did not qualify to attend UF.

Dan Mullen's coaching staff made several pit stops to kick off the week on Monday, with one of them resulting in the Gators dropping in on a school that is home to a familiar face.

"Man, time is not coming fast enough, it seems like," Black told GatorsTerritory . "I can't wait for my first couple of footsteps on campus knowing I'm a student-athlete at the University of Florida. That's going to be amazing, man. It's going to become a dream come true for me.

"Knowing all the work and time I put in to get me this far man... it's going to be special balling out with my brothers in the Swamp. Plus, knowing I got the best coaches in the game teaching me makes it even better."

Coming out of high school, Black was tabbed by Rivals as the No. 158 overall prospect and a top-15 athlete in the 2019 cycle. When Black does arrive in Gainesville, the position that he will figure to strap up the pads at is linebacker, though there is some flexibility with how versatile he is.

While speaking with Hevesy after the o-line coach’s visit on Monday, however, the conversation didn't revolve around what Black can do on the field; rather, Hevesy emphasized how excited the program is to get him in the fold next year.

"'Diwun, I can't tell you how much we're ready for you to come home,'" Black said of Hevesy's message. "'We love you, care for you and can't wait for you to ball out dog. Just stay on them grades like you're doing now. No worries, dog; we love you and can't wait to get you here."

Despite being occupied with the daily grind of school and games/practices, Black made sure to carve out time in his schedule to watch the Gators play last season.

When describing what he saw from their 11-2 campaign, the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder says the sky is the limit for Florida in the future.

"Last season, I think, personally it was awesome," Black said. "The games we lost, I think we should have won. Some games, defense stepped up and, some games, offense stepped up. But when we step up together as one? You know the rest."

As a freshman, Black recorded 46 total tackles (26 solo) and a pick-six while playing as a defensive back for the Bulldogs.

