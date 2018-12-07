Florida’s coaching staff has already proven a few times this year that they are capable of getting a prospect to reconsider their commitment to another school.

On Wednesday, the Gators made a pit stop in Seminary (Ms.) for an in-home visit with one of their top remaining flip candidates: Mississippi State pledge Nathan Pickering.

The Rivals 250 strong-side defensive end was visited by running backs coach Greg Knox and potential future position coach Sal Sunseri. Pickering, who officially visited Florida in November, broke down his time with the two Gator assistants.