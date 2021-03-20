OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Florida currently holds commitments from multiple 2022 prospects at Edison High in Miami, but now one of the program's top sophmores has the opportunity to team up with Dan Mullen's program as well.

Meet Nathaniel Joseph, a home-run hitter who can certainly light up the scoreboard in a variety of ways. The 5-foot-10 165-pound athlete is being recruited to play wide receiver in Gainesville but also turns heads at running back, cornerback and definitely on special teams as a returner.

"I like how they put the ball in the air last year and got it to Kadarius Toney. I can be like another Kadarius Toney and better," Joseph told GatorsTerritory. "I like how they are a family-based school and I like their academic program."