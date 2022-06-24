Does Size Matter?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Does Size Matter? Nothing is carved in stone, but I found it interesting looking at some projected starters on the offensive side of the ball for the Gators. LT Richard Gouraige, 6-foot-5, 310-Pou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news