Diabate ran with the NightRydas Elite 17U squad in the Nike EYBL Atlanta Session last month however, since that team had the weekend off, he ran with the 16U team in Daytona Beach last weekend and did not disappoint.

DME (Daytona Beach, Fla.) Academy five-star sophomore forward Moussa Diabate is one of the top players in Nation and when we watched him Saturday at the Battle at the Beach, hosted by On The Radar Hoops, he put on a show that demonstrated why he is such a sought after prospect.

In a game against 1 Family we unofficially had Diabate with 27 points, 12 rebounds, one block and one steal. He made four three-pointers – three of them in a row – hit midrange pull-up jumpers, finish above the rim and score off of post-ups. Mix in his tenacious rebounding, on-ball defense in the post and on the perimeter and you understand why he is currently ranked the No. 7 prospect in the 2021 class.

“I just let myself play,” Diabate said of his performance. “I didn’t think about anything, I just played and I’ve been working on everything so now I trust it. So, I just have to put it on the court.”

A skilled, mobile, combo forward who can handle it, Diabate has length and big time upside. The French native is far from a finished product but has the look of a future lottery pick. He has good hands and feet, a repertoire of offensive moves and skills that include an improving jump shot which could make him a full-time wing down the road.

Diabate told us that he learned more from two of his NightRydas 17U teammates than any opposing player he has competed against.

“Isaiah Todd is really explosive,” said Diabate. “His shot is really something he’s got control of. You can see on his footwork when he’s trying to jump for his shot that’s quick. So I’m trying to get this from him. The vision of Scottie Barnes. Scottie has got really good vision.”

Diabate, who listed his current height and weight at 6-foot-10 ¼ and 201 pounds, says that he has not taken any unofficial visits and no schools are standing out to him right now.

“Nobody yet. Nobody. I’m wide open.”