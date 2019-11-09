Rivals100 edge rusher Donell Harris isn't shutting the door on UF's chances
What is there to lose?
Rivals100 edge rusher Donell Harris previously served up a final two of LSU and Texas A&M, with plans to announce his commitment just roughly 48 hours from now as well.
However, instead of visiting the Tigers or Aggies, Harris opted to spend his Saturday with the Florida Gators instead. The Miami native had planned to visit earlier in the season, but even with the Gators on the outside looking in, there was no way Florida was going to turn away a visit from a top-50 prospect regardless of position.
Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" to receive FREE premium access for 30 days!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news