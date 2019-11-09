Rivals100 edge rusher Donell Harris isn't shutting the door on UF's chances

What is there to lose?

Rivals100 edge rusher Donell Harris previously served up a final two of LSU and Texas A&M, with plans to announce his commitment just roughly 48 hours from now as well.

However, instead of visiting the Tigers or Aggies, Harris opted to spend his Saturday with the Florida Gators instead. The Miami native had planned to visit earlier in the season, but even with the Gators on the outside looking in, there was no way Florida was going to turn away a visit from a top-50 prospect regardless of position.

