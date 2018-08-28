GAINESVILLE, Fla.- Donovan Stiner is moving up the ranks.

“Much improved, much improved," said defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

“He’s had a really, really good camp," added Florida head coach Dan Mullen. "As a younger player now that is stepping into that time when you’re expecting him to kind of grow up and play a little bit more. With a new defense, I think the reps, the opportunity presents itself, and he’s taken advantage of that. He’s going to have a significant role in the secondary.”

"He is a hard worker," added safety Jeawon Taylor. "He has what coach Mullen wants, relentless effort to the ball. He makes plays and he deserves it."

Stiner contributed mainly on special teams his freshman season.

"Last year was really a learning experience for me," said Stiner.

However, he put in the extra effort over the last few months and has become a student of the game. His extra efforts is now being rewarded with a starting role in the secondary.

“I’m really excited," said the Florida sophomore safety. "I’m just looking forward to Saturday."

“I think he’s improved his athleticism," said Mullen. "He’s got some athleticism back there, which you want to be athletic at the safety pos. The ability – we ask our safeties to do a bunch. You’ve got to cover, you’ve got to be physical in the run, and you’ve got to erase issues, problems. I think his athleticism allows him to do those things.”

“He’s a good tackler in space. He’s a guy that can press and read as a safety," added Grantham. "You got to be able to read from one guy to the next to get your reads. He’s done a good job of picking that stuff up. He’s shown the ability to tackle in space and move in space and play some tight coverage, so I’ve been very pleased with his progress.”

His physical skills have improved, however, what stands out the most is his confidence.

"He was a little shy coming in but I feel like he has broken out of his shell," said Taylor. "He is being himself."

"I'm a little more comfortable with the guys and a little more vocal," added Stiner. "I think that just came with you know getting to know everybody and being here a little longer."

Taylor is one Gator that has helped Stiner learn the ropes since his arrival to Gainesville.

“He’s been like a big brother to me ever since I’ve been here," said Stiner. "He’s been helping with a lot of stuff, helping me with the plays and just getting me ready.”

According to Stiner, his time on special teams has really helped his football IQ but it has also helped him ingratiate with the new staff.

"Special teams is a big deal, especially under this staff. The players that do good on special teams, there’s a certain amount of trust that you have with the coaches," said Stiner. "I’m still on all the special teams. I love special teams. It’s fun for me. It’s still a big aspect of the game.”

Stiner grew up watching Florida win National Championships with Tim Tebow. Now the playmaker is set to walk out the same tunnel as a starer this weekend.

"It's still football at the end of the day so you know I'm excited about it but I'm still gonna have the same mentality I've always had."