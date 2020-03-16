GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dontay Bassett is leaving the Florida program.

A source confirms with Gators Territory that the big man has entered the transfer portal on Monday as a grad transfer.

The news was first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The Oakland, California, native looked like he was poised for a big year this past season, however saw his campaign derailed after a series of injuries kept him out most of the year. Prior to the season starting, Bassett suffered from a lower leg injury before falling ill in November. Once he recovered from his flu-like illness, Bassett suffered a bruise calf and was sidelined again.

Bassett ultimately found himself fighting for playing time with freshmen Jason Jitoboh and Omar Payne.

Furthermore, Bassett is the fifth frontcourt player to transfer from the program within the past 16 months.

Gorjok Gak decided to enter the portal back in December. Meanwhile, Chase Johnson transferred back in Dec. 2018, Keith Stone and Isaiah Stokes followed him at the end of the season.