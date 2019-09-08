The 11th-ranked Florida Gators advanced to 2-0 on Saturday evening after posting a 45-0 victory against UT Martin. Notable players such as Feleipe Franks and Van Jefferson shined as expected, but several new faces made a splash during the home opener as well. No true freshmen received the nod in regards to starting, but 15 of them entered the game at some point. With that being said, GatorsTerritory takes a closer look at the newcomers who entered last night's shutout.

BUCK/DE Khris Bogle

The former Rivals100 prospect is noticeably much stronger and showcased an impressive motor during the time he was on the field. He finished second on the team in tackles with five, but also recorded his first career sack. Bogle has a high ceiling and will likely be under consideration for the starting job at BUCK a year from now, along with Jeremiah Moon and others.

CB Kaiir Elam

The Gators' 2019 DB class was in the spotlight for the majority of the evening, and I'm sure most fans will agree the future looks bright at cornerback. Elam, another All-American on the prep level, is one of those up-and-comers who made the most of his opportunity following CJ Henderson's injury, with an interception and tackle to show for it. On the turnover, Elam provided blanket coverage and did a nice job of sealing off the receiver before high-pointing the ball. The moment didn't look too big for Elam and he will likely witness his role expand against Kentucky.

CB Chester Kimbrough

Kimbrough played several snaps throughout the evening, with much of his success coming in the first quarter. The former four-star prospect accounted for four tackles, including three solo, in the 45-0 victory. This is a fleet-footed, bouncy cornerback who also showcased some physicality. He has the loose hips to turn and run with most receivers and impressed many.

CB Jaydon Hill

Like Kimbrough, Jaydon Hill also saw the field early and often on Saturday evening. The Alabama native finished fourth on the team with four tackles, but also recorded a pass deflection. On a wide receiver screen, Hill did a good job of taking on the lead blocker and then disengaged to bring down the ball carrier for a minimal gain. Hill's pass breakup on third down came just a few plays later as well. He was sidelined during his senior campaign due to injury, so kudos to him.

RB Nay'Quan Wright

Wright, a former Rivals250 all-purpose back, entered the game in the fourth quarter and receive multiple opportunities as well. The Miami native accounted for 13 yards on seven carries, along with one catch for four yards.



LB Mohamoud Diabate

Diabate saw action at the money linebacker position and entered the game in the third quarter. He recorded one tackle in the 45-0 victory.

TE Keon Zipperer

The Lakeland native entered the game in the second half and didn't record any stats on the evening.

LB Tyron Hopper

A top 50 prospect in the class of 2019, Hopper saw action in the second half and recorded one tackle. Several weeks back, sources told GT the plan is to continue to strengthen up Hopper's frame and use a redshirt for the 2019 season.

BUCK/DE Lloyd Summerall III

Summerall entered the game in the second half and recorded one tackle for the Gators.

LB Jesiah Pierre

Florida included Pierre in its postgame participation chart, with repetitions taking place at linebacker and on special teams. The Mount Dora native didn't record any stats on the evening.

WR Dionte Marks

Florida included Marks in its postgame participation chart, but the former three-star prospect did not record any stats.

WR Ja'markis Weston

Florida included Weston in its postgame participation chart, but no stats were recorded.

ATH Trent Whittmore

The Gainesville native didn't account for any stats on Saturday evening, but received repetitions at wide receiver.

OT Michael Tarquin

Tarquin, a former four-star prospect from Citra (Fla.) North Marion, is listed as the second team right tackle and received several repetitions in the second half.

OG Ethan White