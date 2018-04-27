Gators cornerback Duke Dawson just had his prayers answered, with the New England Patriots selecting him with the 56th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Florida has a rich tradition in the secondary with the "DBU” label attached to their program, and Dawson continued that trend on Friday. Dawson came in and contributed immediately as a frehsman, playing in 11 games and having one start at safety. In 2015 as a reserve, he played in every game. In 2016, Dawson started seven games at nickel and led the team in pass breakups with seven. He also elected to return for his senior year after the departures of corners Quincy Wilson and Teez Tabor.

Dawson gained first-team All-SEC honors in 2017 after nabbing a team-high four interceptions. In his career, Dawson racked up 81 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions (three TDs), and 17 passes defended. Dawson is a true slot corner (nickel) who has great instincts, a good concept of route combinations, and transitions well with speed to carry verticals.

Dawson can be tight in his hips and struggled a bit with that during the field drills at the combine. He reminds us of another Gator defensive back in Brian Poole from Atlanta. They have similar styles and skill sets.

Dawson, who attended high school at Cross City (Fla.) Dixie County, was a member of the 2014 recruiting class. He arrived in Gainesville after being rated as a four-star prospect and the nation's ninth-ranked cornerback. Dawson was also labeled as the 148th-ranked player overall.

Florida State, Tennessee, Iowa and Wisconsin were some of the additional schools that offered Dawson in high school.

Dawson grades out as a 5.74 prospect according to NFL.com and has a chance to become an NFL starter.

GT's Michael Phillips contributed to this article

_________________________________________________________________

Breakdown of Duke Dawson from NFL.com:

"Compact, strong slot corner who can beat up finesse receivers when he's allowed to crowd and disrupt the route release. Dawson can match and blanket underneath, but hip tightness shows up when he's forced to turn and run from a backpedal. Dawson can handle himself in man or zone coverage and is ready to work when run support calls. He has some length and speed limitations, but he has the instincts and cover talent to become a starting nickel cornerback."

Scout's take from NFL.com:

"Good football player. He just has a natural feel for the game no matter where they have lined him up. Florida has had better athletes for sure, but he's going to be an NFL contributor for sure." -- NFC team regional scout