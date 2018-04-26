It's not the deepest year in terms of how many Florida players will be drafted, but the Gators did make a splash on Thursday evening by producing yet another first-round draft pick in Taven Bryan, who was selected 29th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bryan is the one standout for the Gators who consistently garned first-round buzz. Bryan ran a 4.98 40-yard dash, did 30 reps on the bench press, and most notably ran a 7.12 second three-cone drill.

The defensive tackle arrived in Gainesville after being tagged as a three-star prospect and the 35th-ranked strong-side defensive end on Rivals. A high school graduate of 2014, Bryan earned additional offers from Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, California, Washington and Colorado among others.

A product of Casper, Wyoming, the 6-foot-4, 291-pound Bryan redshirted as a freshman before recording double-digit tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2015.

In his 36 career games at Florida, Bryan tallied 62 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Bryan's first two seasons were not great and he struggled a bit, but came on during his junior season by piling up 37 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

Bryan has a prospect grade of 6.35 (out of 10) according to NFL.com, which indicates he should become an instant starter.

Bryan’s skill set is in high demand at the NFL level and every team could use a pass rusher, so kudos to the Jaguars here.

Breakdown of Taven Bryan from NFL.com:

"Talented defender with rare athletic ability and play traits. Bryan's lack of production is due to a lack of instincts and feel for the position and he's still in a developmental phase as a prospect. Bryan played inside at Florida but has the size and talent to play inside or outside. His instincts and feel are below average so his development could take time, but when he is a finished product, Bryan has the ability to become a disruptive, highly productive talent with a very high ceiling."

Scout's take with NFL.com:

"He's starter level talent but I don't think that is going to be next year. He's out here getting by on his AA (athletic ability) but he doesn't have enough feel for the game yet. That doesn't happen overnight." -- former player and NFC team scout

