Antonio Callaway has had his problems. Many thought he would not be drafted at all after the most recent incident, a failed drug test at the NFL combine. Among many other incidents Callaway was all but assured he would not be taken.

Well, on Saturday afternoon, the Miami-Dade native was scooped up by the Cleveland Browns with the 105th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Callaway is the most interesting prospect Florida has. Based on talent alone, it was a no-brainer that Callaway should be taken, and probably in the early rounds. He was an electric receiver and could create a big play from any point on the field. Not only that, he was also a great punt returner.

In his two seasons at Florida in which he played, Callaway racked up 89 catches for 1,399 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.7 yards a catch. As a return man, Callaway had 54 punt returns for 653 yards (12.1 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Antonio Callaway was an electric football player and everyone knows that. The problem with him is everything off the field. We all know Callaway has had problems with staying clean off the field. In between his freshman and sophomore year, he faced sexual assault allegations, but the charges were dropped before the 2016 season. He was also cited for marijuana possession in May of 2017 and pleaded no contest to paraphernalia possession in July of 2017.

And then there’s the credit card scandal. The reason Callaway did not play more than two seasons is because he was involved in the credit card fraud scandal and was indefinitely suspended. Following the incident, Callaway elected to forgo the rest of his eligibility and try his hand in the league. That brings us to the present.

Callaway grades out as a 5.88 prospect grade according to NFL.com, which indicates he has a chance to become an NFL starter.

There have been many draft prospects taken over the years with character issues. Some have worked out and some have not. Only time will tell with Antonio Callaway. The track record is not good, but Callaway has another chance to turn his life around and hopefully he does.

Breakdown of Callaway from NFL.com:

“Make no mistake about it, if Callaway had put together a trouble-free 2017 with even average production, he would be one, big Combine performance away from being one of the more buzzed about talents at the receiver position in this draft. However, his character concerns are at a point where they could derail any opportunity for a career. His talent and explosiveness gives him a good shot at making a roster at some point, but being able to stay on track and reach his potential is starting to feel unlikely. If he pulls it together, he could become a dangerous NFL talent.”

Scout's take from NFL.com:

"I just watched him. Really natural athlete and pretty good player but there are just too many headaches to deal with so I can't see us taking a chance on him. Our owner will say no and I don't even think we would put him on our board to be honest." -- AFC team pro personnel director